Wichita Falls Police Identify Suspect in Fatal Weekend Shooting, Issue Murder Warrant

Wichita Falls police have identified the suspect in the fatal shooting that occurred in a parking lot of a shopping center Sunday Night.

An arrest warrant for murder has been issued for 20-year-old James Sherman Green III after investigators say he shot 20-year-old Clifton Carr outside the Little Caesars location on Seymour Highway.

According to WFPD, Carr exited a vehicle and walked into Little Caesars where he collapsed on the floor. Store employees immediately called 911. When police arrived around 6:47 p.m., they found that Carr was bleeding from a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to the hospital for surgery. He died at 3:55 Monday morning, police say.

Investigators revealed that Carr had been involved in a dispute with Green over a drug transaction. During the disturbance, Green allegedly shot Carr and fled the scene in a dark blue sedan driven by an unknown female.

Police are now actively searching for Green, as well as the female driver and two female witnesses that were possibly inside the vehicle with Carr.

If you have information about this case or any of the people involved, please contact WFPD at 940-720-5000 or call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.