Check Out This Incredible Wichita Falls Supermoon Photo

This week, a once in a lifetime event took place right above our heads. The once-in-a-generation supermoon lit up the sky on Sunday night. For the first time since 1948, the full moon was the closest it's been to earth.

The moon was about 14% bigger and 30% brighter than we've seen it in 68 years. Of course this led to plenty of great pictures of the moon all over the world. One Texoma photographer captured an amazing image right here in Wichita Falls.

Ben Jacobi put together this image above by making a composite image of eight different photos . When he posted it to his Facebook page he described the artistic process.

I have had this idea in mind for a while now and just needed an excuse to try it. First off this is a composite image...so it has been photoshopped. The trajectory of the moon never lined up with the water tower that low to the horizon, it was actually more off to the left outside the frame. This is also a time stack showing the traffic light on US 287. I was behind the guardrail at the Wellington Ln exit shooting across the highway. I used my Nikon D800 and my Nikon 80-200 f/2.8 lens. It took a total of 8 images to make up the final photo.

Jacobi says he may put together a behind the scenes video of how the got this amazing image . We'll update this post when the video comes out. You can find out more about Ben Jacobi, buy prints, and see even more of his photography at BDJPhoto.com.