Wichita Falls Teen Charged With Breaking Into Car and Stealing Kids’ Allowance

Yesterday afternoon, Wichita Falls police arrested 18-year-old Hunter Stephens. He had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest that stems from an incident back in late December here in Wichita Falls.

Just before Christmas, Stephens allegedly broke into a vehicle, a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse, on the 4800 block of Pinehurst sometime between 10:00 pm Dec. 26 and 11:00 am Dec. 27.

The victim stated that the suspect stole several envelopes containing cash from the vehicle. According to the victim, the envelopes were individually labeled with the names of her children and contained their allowance.

Stephens was placed into custody and transported to the Wichita County jail without incident.