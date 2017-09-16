35 Mesmerizing Photos of Wichita Falls Like You’ve Never Seen it Before

Here's a unique new perspective of Wichita Falls that will upend the way you view some of the most recognizable locations throughout town.
I was recently introduced to -- and fell in love with -- a really cool 360 degree panoramic photo editing technique called Tiny Planet, the results of which are absolutely captivating. The method applies a stereographic projection to a spherical panorama to create, well, the look of a tiny planet. It sounds somewhat complicated but it's actually pretty simple to do with photoshop, or there's even an app for that.
I was so intrigued by my new discovery, I decided to hit the streets and see what certain places in our fine city would look like as a small world all their own. Scroll down the page and check out Wichita Falls like you've never seen it before, and don't miss the bonus Riverside Cemetery rabbit hole at the very end, it's one of my favorites.