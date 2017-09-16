35 Mesmerizing Photos of Wichita Falls Like You’ve Never Seen it Before

Here's a unique new perspective of Wichita Falls that will upend the way you view some of the most recognizable locations throughout town.

I was recently introduced to -- and fell in love with -- a really cool 360 degree panoramic photo editing technique called Tiny Planet, the results of which are absolutely captivating. The method applies a stereographic projection to a spherical panorama to create, well, the look of a tiny planet. It sounds somewhat complicated but it's actually pretty simple to do with photoshop, or there's even an app for that.

I was so intrigued by my new discovery, I decided to hit the streets and see what certain places in our fine city would look like as a small world all their own. Scroll down the page and check out Wichita Falls like you've never seen it before, and don't miss the bonus Riverside Cemetery rabbit hole at the very end, it's one of my favorites.

The Falls - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
Downtown Wichita Falls - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
Downtown Wichita Falls - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
Attebury - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
MSU - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
MSU - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
World's Littlest Skyscraper - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
World's Littlest Skyscraper - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
Wee-Chi-Tah Sculpture - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
Wee-Chi-Tah Sculpture - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
Wichita Falls Water Tower - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
Wichita Falls Police Department- Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
United Regional Hospital - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
Wichita Falls Airport - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
Texas/Oklahoma Fair - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media Studios - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
Sacred Heart Catholic Church - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
Sacred Heart Catholic Church - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
Riverside Cemetery - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
River Bend Nature Center - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
Ohio Street Bridge - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
Under the Ohio Street Bridge - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
Ohio Street Bridge - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
Lake Wichita Park - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
Top of Murphy Mound/Lake Wichita  - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
MPEC - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
Memorial Stadium - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
Memorial Stadium Field - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
Memorial Auditorium - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
Lucy Park Pagoda - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
Lucy Park Log Cabin - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
First Baptist Church - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
8th and Ohio - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
Dont Fence Me In - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media
Riverside Cemetery rabbit hole - Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media

BONUS: Throwing Things Off the World's Littlest Skyscraper

