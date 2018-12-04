Wichita Falls To Lose Grocery Retailer

After barely five years in Wichita Falls, Cash Saver has announced they are closing their doors. Employees say they were informed over the weekend of the impending closure, though no official closing date has been announced.

Google Earth

There is no mention of the closing on the store's website. News Talk 1290 has reached out to corporate officials for an official statement, but they have not yet responded. Employees say they have been told to expect the closure sometime after January 1, 2019. Cash Saver opened the Wichita Falls store in early 2014 in the former Albertson's location.