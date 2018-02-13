This morning, the Wichita Falls City Council voted to move forward with a bond election on the May 5th ballot.

The original plan was for six bond proposals. The proposal concerning MPEC has been broken up, so that upgrades to Memorial Auditorium and the other three MPEC facilities will be voted on separately. The bond proposals cover MPEC improvements, downtown streets, other city street maintenance, Lake Wichita improvements and more. This is the first bond election called by the City of Wichita Falls since 2001.

Now that the issue has been officially placed on the ballot, city officials cannot legally advocate for or against any aspect of the bond proposals, they can, however, answer questions that serve to educate voters on what the proposals are about. Questions can be directed to City Manager Darron Leiker or Mayor Stephen Santellana .

Mayor Santellana recently joined me on 'Wake Up Call' to discuss the bond issues: