Wichita Falls Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

A Wichita Falls man is behind bars on a drug charge after police discovered meth in his vehicle.

On December 30 around 8:35 PM, Wichita Falls police pulled over a maroon Chevrolet Malibu in the 1700 block of Lucille Ave. When the vehicle slowed down to pull over, a black male passenger jumped out of the car and took off running.

Police engaged in a brief chase of the suspect, but lost sight of him in the fog. When officers returned to the vehicle where two other suspects were being detained, they found a small clear baggie on the pavement near the driver's side door.

After further investigation police discovered that the driver, Trent Dale Weaver, had thrown the baggie out the window as they were being stopped. The baggie contained 7 grams of methamphetamine.

Weaver was arrested and has been charged with manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 and tampering with evidence.