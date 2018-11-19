Wichita Falls Trash Collection Schedule for Thanksgiving Week

The City of Wichita Falls offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday, November 22 and Friday, November 23.

The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Thursday and Friday. There will be no organic curbside yard waste collection on Wednesday, November 21. The next yard waste collection will be Wednesday, November 28.

Thursday trash collection will move forward a day to Wednesday, November 21 and Friday's trash collection will shift back one day to Saturday, November 24. The Transfer Station and Landfill will return to normal operating hours on Saturday, November 24.