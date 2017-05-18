You have to give him credit, he had a smile on his face the whole time.

Shoutout to Deron Molen over at KFDX. He went to the Dallas Zoo Animal Show at River Bend Nature Center and it looks like he had some sort of snake on his shoulder and the little guy slithered into his jacket. The snake also left Deron a nice present on his shoulder.

Deron was cool with it dropping a 'Son of a', but not fully committing to cussing. A true professional you are, sir. At the end of the video you hear Deron say he doesn't get paid enough for this job. To the higher ups at KFDX, please give Deron a raise, or at least get him a nice rubber snake as a gag gift.