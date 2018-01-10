Wichita Falls Used to Have Six Awesome Drive-In Movie Theaters Back in the Day

Seems like we complain about the movie theaters in our town a lot these days, but we used to have some awesome drive-ins here in Wichita Falls.

The drive-in movie theatre used to be something you would see all over America. Sadly, those days have come and gone. Only 338 exist in the U.S. now. At their peak, we had over four thousand across the country and six of them were right here in Wichita Falls.

I loved going to drive-ins as a kid, growing up in Maryland we had two. I finally got to go to the closest one to us in Graham this past summer. I wish we had one in the Falls, but I don’t think it would survive our summers.

I want to thank Julie Coley for providing some photos for this story. She has more great photos of the past in Wichita Falls in her book. Check it out if you love old-school stuff like this. All info on the drive-ins was taken from Cinema Treasure. If you have a drive-in from your childhood, they definitely have it on there.

NEXT: GRAHAM DRIVE-IN WORTH THE DRIVE FROM WICHITA FALLS FOR A LITTLE NOSTALGIA