Wichita Falls Wildcats Home Opener to Kick Off the Season This Friday

The Wildcats will commence the 2016-2017 season with their home opener on Friday, September 9th at 7:05 pm against the Amarillo Bulls.

Two pre-season exhibitions have yielded fairly concerning results, with the Cats having allowed two come-from-behind victories against the Lone Star Brahmas. In an interview with Assistant Coach Josh Nelson after the second exhibition defeat, he simply said "we're thinking too much. Hockey is too fast of a game. If you think, you lose."

Nelson's response does make sense. In both contests, the Wildcats got off to terrific starts, outskating and outshooting the Brahmas significantly and looking like a team for which the game looked easy. It seemed as though the Cats began making things more difficult than they had to be the longer the games went on. A small mental change appears to be what the team needs as they prepare for the season to kick off.

Fans may remember that the Wildcats dropped both of their preseason matches against Lone Star last season, as well. Only last year, they lost in more convincing fashion. Last year's preseason yielded two blowout defeats rather than two blown leads. And that team went on to win the South Division Title.The preseason is, by no means, an indication of what the team will look like throughout the year.

Friday night, on the other hand, is when winning games will become a priority again. The Cats will be hosting an opponent they haven't lost to since November 6th, 2015 in the Amarillo Bulls. They have since defeated Amarillo 11 times in a row and currently hold the all-time NAHL record with 20 consecutive home victories and counting.

Friday night also marks Tony Curtale's first meaningful game behind the Wildcats bench. His ability to win games has been very well-documented and is unmatched at the junior level.

The Wildcats will be unveiling their new regular season jerseys, and will have a banner raising ceremony to commemorate last season's achievements.