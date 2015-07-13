UPDATE: The date, time and location of the Krispy Kreme Pop-Up Party in Wichita Falls have been set! Click here to get all the details!

92.9 NIN and the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce are thrilled to announce that our video appeals to bring Krispy Kreme doughnuts to Wichita Falls have been answered!

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts announced the winner of their 78th birthday #WinKrispyKreme contest today and it's Wichita Falls!

The company made the announcement on Twitter:

For the past several weeks the folks at Krispy Kreme have been asking people to submit creative pictures, videos and tweets depicting why our city deserves a Krispy Kreme pop-up doughnut party for the entire town.

We teamed up with the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce and came up with the idea to create a very special episode of our weekly video series ' Throwing Things Off The World's Littlest Skyscraper ' as an entry into the #WinKrispyKreme contest.

Only this time Drew would throw doughnuts off the building and Ann Arnold from the Chamber of Commerce and our own Eric the Intern would catch them - in their mouths.

When the competition began to heat up we decided to plea with Krispy Kreme to end the sadness and choose Wichita Falls :

Our cries for help have been heard, Wichita Falls! Krispy Kreme is going to throw us all a pop-up doughnut party!

The Krispy Kreme pop-up doughnut party for Wichita Falls will include a four-hour event hosted by Krispy Kreme, complete with a 20-foot inflatable pop-up shop and the Krispy Kreme Mobile Store, which will produce hot Original Glazed ® doughnuts free for the residents.

The date and location of the pop-up doughnut party in Wichita Falls have yet to be determined. We'll keep you updated as we learn more.

UPDATE: The date, time and location of the Krispy Kreme Pop-Up Party in Wichita Falls have been set! Click here to get all the details!

Credits: These are the people responsible for the win:

Aaron Galloway - Digital Managing Editor, Townsquare Media

Drew Bartlett - Operations Manager, Townsquare Media

Ann Arnold - Community Marketing Director, Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce

Walter Lambert - Communications Director, Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce

Eric Smith (Eric the Intern) - DJ, 92.9 NIN

Elascha Davilla-Hicks - Summer Intern, Townsquare Media

Special thanks to Hello Again Consignment & Boutique and everyone who came out to MSU to help with the 'End the Sadness' video!