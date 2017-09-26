Wichita Falls Woman Accused of Assaulting Learning Disabled Stepson

A 35-year-old Wichita Falls woman has been arrested and charged with kicking her 13-year-old stepson who has learning disabilities.

Laura Veronica Weist was taken into custody on September 15th after officers responded to a call at the 1400 block of North Ninth Street, according to TRN .

The 13-year-old boy told officers he had gotten into an argument with Weist at their home at the 400 block of North Lamar Street when she pulled him out of bed by his hair and kicked him in the back and face.

Officers reported that the boy had bruising and swelling that matched his story. The boy was able to get away from his stepmother and run to a family member's house, where the police were initially dispatched to.

Weist was charged with injury to a child, which is a third-degree felony, and was later released on $25,000 bail.