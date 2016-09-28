Wichita Falls Woman Charged for Failing to Report Sexual Abuse Claims

A Wichita Falls woman is facing charges of endangering a child for failing to act on claims of sexual abuse made by the child.

35-year-old Ronica Marie Escalante was arrested on Tuesday and charged with endangering and abandoning a child, a second degree felony, for failing to report the sexual abuse claims to proper authorities. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Escalante admitted to police earlier this year that she had failed to report a claim of sexual abuse by a 9-year-old girl. The man accused of the abuse lived with Escalante and continued to live with her for several months after the abuse claims were made.

As of Wednesday evening, Escalante was not listed as an inmate at the Wichita County Jail.