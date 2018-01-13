Wichita Falls Woman Continues Search for Missing Teen Daughter

A Wichita Falls family continues the search for a missing 15 year-old girl.

Anastasia Wood was last seen on January 7 in Wichita Falls. According to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on FM 1740 after Wood was reported as a runaway.

The girls adoptive mother, Vicki Wood, tells News Talk 1290 that Anastasia may be with her biological family. Wood said she had a ‘bad conversation’ with the girls biological father, who wanted Wood to have the girl fly to Florida.

Wood believes the girl is now being held against her will and could be in Clearwater, Florida Huntsville, Weatherford, Texas or even still in Wichita Falls.

Anastasia is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office at 940-766-8170. A reward is being offered for Anastasia’s return and for information leading to an arrest in her case as well.

UPDATE: Vicki Wood tells us that she has since found out that Anastasia is not in the Florida area and her biological father is now helping with the search.

