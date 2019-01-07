Wichita Falls Woman Hid Drugs Inside of Herself During a Recent Traffic Stop

You got a fifty-fifty shot as to guess where she put those drugs.

Back in November, Wichita Falls Police pulled over 33-year-old Misty Danielle Lasseter. She was spotted by a Wichita Falls police officer driving down Old Iowa Park Road. This officer knew she did not have a valid driver's license and pulled her over. The officer said a marijuana odor was present when he pulled up to the vehicle.

The vehicle was searched on the probable cause and an officer believed he saw marijuana residue in the bottom of the middle console of the vehicle. Lasseter was arrested for the Class C misdemeanor violation of not having a valid drivers license and transported to the county jail without incident. Turns out Lasseter did have some drugs on her. Well, actually inside of her. She would admit this to officers during her arrest.

A strip search was completed and two plastic bundles were located in Lasseter's genitals, which she removed for the county jailers. The jailers gave the WFPD officers the bundles, which consisted of white plastic shopping bags containing a clear crystalline substance.

The substance, weighing about 2.81 and 3.85 grams each, field-tested positive for methamphetamine. The total weight of the narcotic was 6.66 grams. She also had over 900 dollars hidden in her bra. The officer also stated that 6.66 grams of methamphetamine was more than a typical user has in their possession, leading him to believe that Lasseter showed the intent to deliver the controlled substance.

She would be released on $35,000 bail from the Wichita County Jail on the felony drug charge of delivery of a controlled substance from this incident. However, she would be back in the Wichita County jail for a parole violation on November 20. She has remained in custody since.