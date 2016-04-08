Wichita Falls Woman Hits Ex-Girlfriend With Crowbar

It's been 22 years since the famous attack on figure skater Nancy Kerrigan . In January 1994, Kerrigan was hit in the knee with a metal baton by a man hired by fellow figure skater Tanya Harding.

Although 20-year-old Samantha Lynn Carillo of Wichita Falls wasn't even born when that happened, she must have summoned a little bit of Shane Stant (the actual Kerrigan attacker) recently and is now serving time in the Wichita County Jail.

According to the KFDX , Carillo kicked in the door to an apartment in the 1300 block of Central Freeway on Thursday. She then hit her former girlfriend (who lived in the apartment) in the knee with a crowbar.

Wichita Falls Police arrested Carillo and charged her with burglary of a habitation. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.