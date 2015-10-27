Watch the Wienermobile ‘Haul Buns’ Around Wichita Falls

Smile, it’s the WIENERMOBILE - in Wichita Falls!

Professional Hotdoggers Ketchup Kelly and Juan of a Kind Dog hauled buns into Wichita Falls Monday with one mission: to spread miles of smiles while inspiring the community with their majestic 27-foot hotdog on wheels.

The Wienermobile has been roaming the highways and backroads of America since 1936, and if you've never seen it, then you're in for a treat! Ketchup Kelly has even gone on record saying it's the coolest vehicle in America - and we concur.

There are six different Wienermobiles traveling around the country at any given time, and this particular one will be cruising the streets of Wichita Falls all week. If you see it, be sure to stop and talk to the Hotdoggers on board, because only those who see the Wienermobile are lucky enough to get their very own wiener whistle.