Wild Bear Chases Clueless Snowboarder — Or Does It?

Snowboarding is hard enough without a wild animal making it more difficult.

An Australian woman named Kelly Murphy, 19, captured video of herself snowboarding at Japan's Hakuba 47 Ski Resort, while a black bear chased her .

It's intense, it's crazy and it's scary. What it may not be is real. While Murphy claims she didn't notice the bear until she watched the video, several people who've watched it don't buy its authenticity whatsoever, even though Asian black bears are known to frequent this particular area of Japan.

The YouTube comments are chock full of people who think this was nothing more than a hoax. And not a very good one at that.

Hoax or not, Murphy says she told staff at the resort that she saw the creature and that she will "stick to the easier runs" -- which, as best we can tell, is any one that does not have a bear roaming around it.

What do you think? Does this video look real or is it a scam?