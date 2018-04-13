Will Ferrell Hospitalized After Serious Car Accident

Will Ferrell was hospitalized after a serious two-car accident on Thursday night, according to TMZ .

The 50-year-actor Saturday Night Live veteran was riding in a SUV on an Orange Country freeway late Thursday night. Ferrell was allegedly on his way back from a Funny or Die event in San Diego where he reprised his Ron Burgundy. Around 11:00 p.m. PT, the SVU spun and flipped over after reportedly getting sideswiped by a Toyota on the I-5 freeway.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Ferrell was one of four passengers in SUV, all of whom suffered injuries but none were allegedly life-threatening. Ferrell and the others were rushed to the hospital. But thankfully Ferrell is doing OK.

TMZ has video footage from the site of the wreck that shows Ferrell conscious and talking on his phone as fire fighters load his stretcher into an ambulance. And according to his reps, the actor has since been released from the hospital and is doing well. We’re glad you’re OK, Will!