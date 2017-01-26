Will Texas do away with that annoying old Daylight Saving Time during the current legislation session at the Capitol?

I think the real question here is: does Texas need it? The origin of DST (that's cool for Daylight Saving Time) began in 1918, according to Wide Open Country , as a means for conserving fuel during World War I. The idea was that if more hours of our working day had daylight, people wouldn't burn as much fuel come nightfall.

In my opinion, I don't really notice - it takes like a week to adjust - but a Texas lawmaker has proposed a bill to do away with it.

Most states in the United States of America cannot opt out of DST very easily. The Uniform Time Act declares that states can become exempt from the federal law if the entire state (in one time zone) passes the law or if the state has more than one (like Texas), the entire state on one side of the timezone adheres.

There are already two states that don't recognize DST - Hawaii and Arizona. Well, Hawaii I understand because they're all by their lonesome in the Pacific Ocean. But Arizona isn't very far away... Apparently, Arizonians love the fact they don't have to pay attention to Daylight Saving while everyone else is busy setting their clocks back or forward an hour - second guessing whether it starts at midnight or whatnot.

For yours and my own personal notes I thought I'd leave this here. You know, in case nothing changes here in Texas.

DST in Texas in 2017

2:00 AM on Sunday, March 12 - set the clock forward one hour

2:00 AM on Sunday, November 5 - set the clock back one hour

Now you don't have an excuse if you're late for work!