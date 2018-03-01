Win Cash Official Rules – April 2018

WIN CASH – PHASE 1

Spring 2018 - RULES

Sweepstakes Name: “Cash Code”

Sweepstakes Dates: April 2, 2018 to April 20, 2018

Station(s): NewsTalk 1290 - KWFS-AM (the "Station(s)")

Station Address: 2525 Kell Bvld. Suite 200

Station City, State, Zip Code: Wichita Falls, Texas 76308

Station Telephone: 940-763-1111

Townsquare Media, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliated companies (together, the "Company"), will conduct the Sweepstakes substantially as described in these rules, and by participating, each participant agrees as follows:

The Company may conduct the Sweepstakes concurrently and simultaneously on several participating stations owned and or operated by the Company, and in various states, and the Company may add or remove participating stations or change call letters of any participating station at any time during the Sweepstakes as announced on the affected station. Participating stations are listed on APPENDIX A attached to these rules. For a current list of participating stations, send a request with a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: "WIN CASH" SWEEPSTAKES, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA CONTESTING, 240 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT 06830.

1. Description of Sweepstakes/Participation.

1A. How to Enter:

Listen to participating radio stations each weekday April 2 to April 20, 2018 for the on-air code word announcements made on each participating radio station. When the code word airs, listeners will be directed to go to the station’s website and enter the code word on the sweepstakes page. Participants may also enter via one of the many non-code word multiplier buttons, available on the sweepstakes entry page, that will prompt you to take a further action in order to enter, which may include, for example, visiting the station’s Facebook page, joining the station’s mailing list, subscribing to the station on YouTube, following the station on Twitter, sharing links to the sweepstakes on social media, and visiting advertiser websites (together, the “Custom Multipliers”) to win a prize as described in 1B and 2.

1B. How to Play:

Listen Monday through Friday between 6am and 7pm (LOCAL TIME) for a code word. There will be up to three codes announced daily. When the code word airs, listeners will go to the station’s website to enter that code word on the sweepstakes page by 7pm each day local time. For each code word that is aired, Townsquare will, within 10 days after the end of the Sweepstakes dates above, select ONE winner who will receive (1) Prize package as described in Section 2. Prize(s) subject to availability and other sweepstakes rules. The code words will be aired at the discretion of each participating Station on weekdays, Monday through Friday, two times per weekday during the times noted above. Code words will be aired no more than a total of forty-five (45) times throughout the duration of the Sweepstakes but may be aired less than the stated number of instances at the discretion of each participating station. Odds of winning Sweepstakes depend on number of participants from this state and other states.

In addition, any participant that has entered the sweepstakes via code or a Custom Multiplier before the end of the sweepstakes will be entered in a grand prize drawing for an additional $5,000 cash prize (the “Grand Prize”).

One (1) Grand Prize winner will be selected for this sweepstakes.

Participants from the stations listed in Appendix B who have entered the sweepstakes via code or Custom Multiplier before the end of the sweepstakes will be entered in a drawing for a flyaway to see Jason Aldean at Madison Square Garden in New York City (approximate retail value: $2500).

Flyaway includes:

• Two tickets to see Jason Aldean Aug. 11, 2018 at Madison Square Garden

• Roundtrip coach class airfare for winner and a guest (a total of two travelers) from winner’s nearest major airport to New York, NY

• Two night hotel stay, double occupancy, at a standard class hotel

• Two (2) meet and greet passes

• $500 spending cash

Participants from the stations listed in Appendix C who have entered the sweepstakes via code or Custom Multiplier before the end of the sweepstakes will be entered in a drawing for a flyaway to see Ozzy Osborne and Stone Sour in Houston, TX (approximate retail value: $2500).

Flyaway includes:

• Two tickets to see Ozzy Osborne and Stone Sour Sept. 28, 2018 in Houston

• Roundtrip coach class airfare for winner and a guest (a total of two travelers), from winner’s nearest major airport to Houston, TX

• Two night hotel stay, double occupancy, at a standard class hotel

• $500 spending cash

Participants from the stations listed in Appendix D who have entered the sweepstakes via code or Custom Multiplier before the end of the sweepstakes will be entered in a drawing for a flyaway to see Camila Cabello at the Filmore in Philadelphia, PA (approximate retail value: $2500).

Flyaway includes:

• Two tickets to see Camila Cabello at the Fillmore in Philadelphia on May 1, 2018

• Roundtrip coach class airfare for winner and a guest (a total of two travelers), from winner’s nearest major airport to Philadelphia, PA

• Two night hotel stay, double occupancy, at a standard class hotel

• $500 spending cash

1C. Technical Issues

Should a participating station(s) have a technical issue resulting in a code word not airing or airing at the incorrect time, station(s) will forfeit participation in the sweepstakes for the day/time that the code word was indented to broadcast. Technical issues include but are not limited to computer error, human error, off-air transmitter difficulties. Station(s) and Townsquare Media Inc. will not be held responsible for technical issues.

2. Prize(s).

A total of forty-five (45) prize packages in the amount of $200-$5,000 will be given away on the air. In addition, (a) one (1) $5,000 cash Grand Prize will be awarded through the station’s VIP club as described in Section 1above, (b) one (1) Jason Aldean flyaway winner will be awarded through the station’s VIP club as described in Section 1 above, (c) one (1) Ozzy Osborne flyaway winner will be awarded through the station’s VIP club as described in Section 1 above, and (d) one (1) Camila Cabello flyaway winner will be awarded through the station’s VIP club as described in Section 1above. Approximate total retail value of all prizes is[ thirty-five thousand, nine hundred dollars ($35,900).

If chosen as a winner, entrant must return the station’s call or email within 48 hours or risk forfeiture of prize. If station is unable to connect with entrant within 48 hours, company reserves the right to choose another winner or increase the value of future prizes. After being chosen, winner must fill out all paperwork and claim his/her prize from the Company at the participating Station awarding the prize, within 2 weeks from the date winner returns the station’s call or email notifying winner that he/she has won, or winner risks forfeiture of the Prize. Failure to claim the Prize within the time frame above constitutes forfeiture of the Prize. If forfeited, the Prize will remain property of the Company and another winner may or may not be selected.

Prizes are not transferable or exchangeable for any other prize or equivalent prize. Unless otherwise listed above, transportation, hotel accommodations luggage fees, and any and all other travel related fees and expenses owed by the winner and his/her guest(s) as a result of the Sweepstakes, including but not limited to, meals, gratuities, and any and all other personal and/or incidental costs and expenses of any nature whatsoever, are the sole responsibilities of the winner and his/her guest. In the event winner is unable to utilize a prize for any reason (including event cancellation), winner will forfeit the prize. Guest must be at least 18 years of age and must sign liability and publicity release.

3. Eligibility and Limitations.

Participants, winner(s) and guest(s) must be legal U.S. residents at least 18-years old as determined by the Company and reside in a participating Station’s Total Survey Area (“TSA”). Company reserves the right to refuse to award a prize. Winners are subject to a verification process to include winner's name, address, home phone number, work/cell phone number, and social security number. If a winner is disqualified, Company reserves the right to determine an alternate winner or not to award that winner's prize, in its sole discretion. Only one (1) prize can be claimed per household for the duration of the Sweepstakes. Winners are eligible to win only once per lifetime in a Townsquare Media Inc. nationwide and/or group contest or sweepstakes. Employees of the Company, the Sweepstake's participating sponsors and their advertising agencies, employees of other radio or television stations, and members of the immediate family of any such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term "immediate family" includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents, and grandchildren, whether as in-laws or by current or past marriage(s), remarriage(s), adoption, co-habitation or other family extension, and any other persons residing at the same household whether or not related.

4. Delivery Disclaimer.

The Company disclaims all liability for the inability of a participant to complete an entry on website due to equipment malfunction, internet connection issues, inadvertent disconnections, acts beyond the Company's control, or otherwise. The Company disclaims all liability for any delays, mis-delivery, loss, or failure in the delivery of any item sent by mail, courier, express, electronic transmission, or other delivery method. Entries must be made as detailed herein. No photocopies or mechanical reproductions of entry forms are permitted. The Company is not responsible for mechanical, technical, electronic, communications, telephone, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions or failures of any kind, including: failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed transmission of online entries, traffic congestion on telephone lines, the Internet or at any website or lost or unavailable network connections which may limit an online entrant's ability to participate in the Sweepstakes, and any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participating in or downloading any information necessary to participate in the Sweepstakes.

5. Publicity; Use of Personal Information.

By participating, all participants and winners grant the Company exclusive permission to use their names, characters, photographs, voices, and likenesses in connection with promotion of this and other sweepstakes and waive any claims to royalty, right, or remuneration for such use. By participating in the Sweepstakes, participants agree that the Company may disclose personal information obtained from participants in the Sweepstakes to third parties and use such information for marketing and other purposes on a worldwide basis in perpetuity.

6. Release and Indemnity.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, each participant and winner (i) waives any and all claims of liability against the Company, its parent, related, affiliated and subsidiary companies and the employees and agents of each (collectively, the “Company Released Parties”), the Sweepstake's sponsors, and their parent, related, affiliated and subsidiary companies and their respective employees and agents (collectively, the “Sponsor Released Parties), Warner Music Group (the “Prize Providers”), and their parent, related, affiliated and subsidiary companies and their respective employees and agents (together with the Company Released Parties and the Sponsor Released Parties, the “Released Parties”), for any loss, claim or cause of action or personal injury which may arise out of the conduct of, or participation in, the Sweepstakes, or from the use of any prize including, but not limited to: (a) unauthorized human intervention in the Sweepstakes; (b) technical errors related to computers, software applications, mobile devices, servers, providers, or telephone or network lines; (c) printing errors; (d) lost, late, postage-due, misdirected, or undeliverable mail; (e) errors in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of entries; or (f) injury (up to and including death) or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant's participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt of any prize, including travel, and (ii) agrees to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Sweepstakes and does hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to prize, including express warranties provided exclusively by prize supplier that are sent along with the prize. Each participant further agrees that in any cause of action, the Released Parties’ liability will be limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Sweepstakes, and in no event shall the Released Parties be liable for attorney's fees. Each participant waives the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct, or indirect damages. In order to receive a prize, participants must sign an official waiver and release form provided by the Company.

7. Taxes.

Any valuation of the prize(s) stated above is based on available information provided to the Company, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. Each winner is solely responsible for reporting and paying any and all applicable taxes. The Company and Sponsor reserve the right to withhold and deduct taxes and charges from the prize if and to the extent required by law. Each winner must provide the Company with valid identification and a valid taxpayer identification number or social security number before any prize will be awarded. Prizes are not transferable, redeemable for cash or exchangeable for any other prize. Any person winning over $600 in prizes from the Stations will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS.

8. Conduct and Decisions.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, participants agree to be bound by the decisions of Company personnel. Persons who violate any rule, gain unfair advantage in participating in the Sweepstakes, or obtain winner status using fraudulent means will be disqualified. Unsportsmanlike, disruptive, annoying, harassing or threatening behavior is prohibited. The Company will interpret these rules and resolve any disputes, conflicting claims or ambiguities concerning the rules or the Sweepstakes and the Company's decisions concerning such disputes shall be final. If the conduct or outcome of the Sweepstakes is affected by human error, any mechanical malfunctions or failures of any kind, intentional interference or any event beyond the control of the Company, the Company reserves the right to terminate the Sweepstakes, or make such other decisions regarding the outcome as the Company deems appropriate. All decisions will be made by the Company and are final. The Company may waive any of these rules in its sole discretion.

ANY ATTEMPT BY A PARTICIPANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY CIRCUMVENT, DISRUPT OR DAMAGE ORDINARY AND NORMAL OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES, TELEPHONE SYSTEMS OR WEBSITE, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE COMPANY RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PARTICIPATION TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

9. Miscellaneous.

Each winner must submit proof of eligibility and sign the Company's release form to claim the prize. No purchase necessary to participate or win. Void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend upon the number of participants. The Company may substitute prizes, amend the rules or discontinue the Sweepstakes at any time. The Company disclaims any responsibility to notify participants of any aspect related to the conduct of the Sweepstakes. Written copies of these rules are available during normal business hours at the business offices of the Stations and by mail upon written request with a stamped, self-addressed envelope. All entries become the property of the Company and will not be returned. To be removed from our direct mail, email or fax lists, visit the main office of the Station during regular business hours, or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope with sweepstakes name to Townsquare Media 240 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT 06830. To request the name of the winners, send a separate, self-addressed stamped envelope with sweepstakes name to Townsquare Media 240 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT 06830. Requests for winners lists must be received within sixty (60) days of the end of the Sweepstakes dates first listed above.

10. Compliance with Law.

The conduct of the Sweepstakes is governed by the applicable laws of the United States of America, which take precedence over any rule to the contrary herein. Stations shall follow the applicable laws for conducting sweepstakes.

11. Participating Radio Stations

The Company may conduct the Sweepstakes concurrently and simultaneously on several participating stations owned and or operated by the Company, and in various states, and the Company may add or remove participating stations or change call letters of any participating station at any time during the Sweepstakes as announced on the affected station. Station participation in this sweepstakes during the sweepstakes dates may vary from day to day. Each station will announce participation. Stations participating in this sweepstakes may include all or some stations owned or operated by Townsquare Media, Inc. and/or other stations owned and/or operated by other companies. See Appendix A for the list of participating stations.

Appendix A – Spring 2018 Win Cash Participants

Phase 1 (April 2-20, 2018)

Call Sign, Market, Site URL

KEANFM, Abilene, Texas, http://keanradio.com

KEYJFM, Abilene, Texas, http://keyj.com

KMWXFM, Abilene, Texas, http://mix925abilene.com

KULLFM, Abilene, Texas, http://koolfmabilene.com

WGNAFM, Albany, New York, http://wgna.com

WQBKFM, Albany, New York, http://q103albany.com

WQSHFM, Albany, New York, http://rewind1057.com

WQSHFMHD2 Albany, New York, http://hot991.com

WTMMFM, Albany, New York, http://1045theteam.com

KATPFM, Amarillo, Texas, http://thebullamarillo.com

KIXZAM, Amarillo, Texas, http://voiceofamarillo.com

KMXJFM, Amarillo, Texas, http://mix941kmxj.com

KPRFFM, Amarillo, Texas, http://lonestar987.com

KXSSFM, Amarillo, Texas, http://kissfm969.com

WEBBFM, Augusta/Waterville, Maine, http://b985.fm

WMMEFM, Augusta/Waterville, Maine, http://92moose.fm

WJZNAM, Augusta/Waterville, Maine, http://capital959.com

WBZNFM, Bangor, Maine, http://z1073.com

WQCBFM, Bangor, Maine, http://q1065.fm

WWMJFM, Bangor, Maine, http://i95rocks.com

WBCKFM, Battle Creek, Michigan, http://wbckfm.com

WBXXFM, Battle Creek, Michigan, http://1049theedge.com

WSBSAM, Berkshire, Massachusetts, http://wsbs.com

WNAWAM, Berkshire, Massachusetts, http://wnaw.com

WUPEFM, Berkshire, Massachusetts, http://wupe.com

WBECFM, Berkshire, Massachusetts, http://live959.com

KCHH/KBULAM, Billings, Montana, http://newstalk955.com

KCTRFM, Billings, Montana, http://catcountry1029.com

KKBRFM, Billings, Montana, http://971kissfm.com

KMHKFM, Billings, Montana, http://kmhk.com

WAALFM, Binghamton, New York, http://991thewhale.com

WHWKFM, Binghamton, New York, http://981thehawk.com

WWYLFM, Binghamton, New York, http://wild104fm.com

KACLFM, Bismarck, North Dakota, http://cool987fm.com

KBYZFM, Bismarck, North Dakota, http://965thefox.com

KKCTFM, Bismarck, North Dakota, http://hot975fm.com

KUSBFM, Bismarck, North Dakota, http://1033uscountry.com

KAWOFM, Boise, Idaho, http://wow1043.com

KCIXFM, Boise, Idaho, http://mix106radio.com

KFXDAM, Boise, Idaho, http://630thefan.com

KIDOAM/KIDOFM, Boise, Idaho, http://kidotalkradio.com

KSASFM, Boise, Idaho, http://1035kissfmboise.com

KXLTFM, Boise, Idaho, http://liteonline.com

KMMSFM, Bozeman, Montana, http://mooseradio.com

KXLBFM, Bozeman, Montana, http://xlcountry.com

WBUFFM, Buffalo, New York, http://929jackfm.com

WMSXFM, Buffalo, New York, http://mix96buffalo.com

WYRKFM, Buffalo, New York, http://wyrk.com

KRNKFM, Casper, Wyoming, http://rock967online.com

KTRSFM, Casper, Wyoming, http://kisscasper.com

KTWOAM, Casper, Wyoming, http://k2radio.com

KWYYFM, Casper, Wyoming, http://mycountry955.com

KDATFM, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, http://kdat.com

KHAKFM, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, http://khak.com

KRNAFM, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, http://krna.com

KRQNFM, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, http://i1071.com

KGABAM, Cheyenne, Wyoming, http://kgab.com

KIGNFM, Cheyenne, Wyoming, http://kingfm.com

KLENFM, Cheyenne, Wyoming, http://1063cowboycountry.com

WDBYFM, Danbury, Connecticut, http://kicks1055.com

WRKIFM, Danbury, Connecticut, http://i95rock.com

KLYVFM, Dubuque, Iowa, http://y105music.com

KXGEFM, Dubuque, Iowa, http://eagle1023fm.com

WDBQFM, Dubuque, Iowa, http://myq1075.com

WJODFM, Dubuque, Iowa, http://103wjod.com

KBMXFM, Duluth, Minnesota, http://mix108.com

KKCBFM, Duluth, Minnesota, http://kkcb.com

KLDJFM, Duluth, Minnesota, http://kool1017.com

WEBCFM, Duluth, Minnesota, http://squatocks.com

KLAQFM, El Paso, Texas, http://klaq.com

KSIIFM, El Paso, Texas, http://kisselpaso.com

WDKSFM, Evansville, Indiana, http://1061evansville.com

WGBFFM, Evansville, Indiana, http://103gbfrocks.com

WJLTFM, Evansville, Indiana, http://my1053wjlt.com

WKDQFM, Evansville, Indiana, http://wkdq.com

KDHLAM, Faribault/Owatonna, Minnesota, http://kdhlradio.com

KQCLFM, Faribault/Owatonna, Minnesota, http://power96radio.com

KRFOAM, Faribault/Owatonna, Minnesota, http://krforadio.com

WCRZFM, Flint, Michigan, http://wcrz.com

WFNTAM, Flint, Michigan, http://wfnt.com

WQUSFM, Flint, Michigan, http://us103.com

WRCLFM, Flint, Michigan, http://club937.com

WWBNFM, Flint, Michigan, http://banana1015.com

KKPLFM, Fort Collins, Colorado, http://999thepoint.com

KMAXFM, Fort Collins, Colorado, http://thexfrontrange.com

KTRRFM, Fort Collins, Colorado, http://tri1025.com

KUADFM, Fort Collins, Colorado, http://k99.com

KBKLFM, Grand Junction, Colorado, http://kool1079.com

KEKBFM, Grand Junction, Colorado, http://kekbfm.com

KKNNFM, Grand Junction, Colorado, http://95rockfm.com

KMXYFM, Grand Junction, Colorado, http://mix1043fm.com

WFGRFM, Grand Rapids, Michigan, http://wfgr.com

WGRDFM, Grand Rapids, Michigan, http://wgrd.com

WLHTFM, Grand Rapids, Michigan, http://mix957gr.com

WNWZAM, Grand Rapids, Michigan, http://mymagicgr.com

WTRVFM, Grand Rapids, Michigan, http://rivergrandrapids.com

WFM, Jersey Shore, New Jersey, http://1057thehawk.com

WJLKFM, Jersey Shore, New Jersey, http://943thepoint.com

WOBMAM, Jersey Shore, New Jersey, http://mybeaadio.com

WOBMFM, Jersey Shore, New Jersey, http://wobm.com

WKFRFM, Kalamazoo, Michigan, http://wkfr.com

WKMIAM, Kalamazoo, Michigan, http://wkmi.com

WRKRFM, Kalamazoo, Michigan, http://wrkr.com

WKFRHD2, Kalamazoo, Michigan, http://k1025.com

KLTDFM, Killeen/Temple, Texas, http://krock1017fm.com

KOOCFM, Killeen/Temple, Texas, http://myb106.com

KSSMFM, Killeen/Temple, Texas, http://mykiss1031.com

KUSJFM, Killeen/Temple, Texas, http://us105fm.com

KHXTFM, Lafayette, Louisiana, http://1079ishot.com

KMDLFM, Lafayette, Louisiana, http://973thedawg.com

KPELAM, Lafayette, Louisiana, http://espn1420.com

KPELFM, Lafayette, Louisiana, http://kpel965.com

KTDYFM, Lafayette, Louisiana, http://999ktdy.com

KHLAFM, Lake Charles, Louisiana, http://929thelake.com

KJMHFM, Lake Charles, Louisiana, http://107jamz.com

KNGTFM, Lake Charles, Louisiana, http://gator995.com

WFMKFM, Lansing, Michigan, http://99wfmk.com

WITLFM, Lansing, Michigan, http://witl.com

WJIMFM, Lansing, Michigan, http://975now.com

WMMQFM, Lansing, Michigan, http://wmmq.com

WVFNAM, Lansing, Michigan, http://thegame730am.com

KCGYFM, Laramie, Wyoming, http://y95country.com

KOWBAM, Laramie, Wyoming, http://kowb1290.com

KLAWFM, Lawton, Oklahoma, http://klaw.com

KVRWFM, Lawton, Oklahoma, http://1073popcrush.com

KZCDFM, Lawton, Oklahoma, http://z94.com

KFMXFM, Lubbock, Texas, http://kfmx.com

KFYOAM, Lubbock, Texas, http://kfyo.com

KKCLFM, Lubbock, Texas, http://awesome98.com

KQBRFM, Lubbock, Texas, http://lonestar995fm.com

KZIIFM, Lubbock, Texas, http://1025kiss.com

KAFXFM, Lufkin, Texas, http://kfox95.com

KTBQFM, Lufkin, Texas, http://q1077.com

KYKSFM, Lufkin, Texas, http://kicks105.com

KBAZFM, Missoula, Montana, http://963theblaze.com

KENRFM, Missoula, Montana, http://1075zoofm.com

KYSSFM, Missoula, Montana, http://kyssfm.com

KAMMFM, Missoula, Montana, http://alternativemissoula.com

WFHNFM, New Bedford/Fall River, Massachusetts, http://fun107.com

KBATFM, Odessa/Midland, Texas, http://kbat.com

KNFMFM, Odessa/Midland, Texas, http://lonestar92.com

KODMFM, Odessa/Midland, Texas, http://mix979fm.com

KZBTFM/KGEEFM, Odessa/Midland, Texas, http://b93.net

WBKTFM, Oneonta, New York, http://wbktfm.com

WDHIFM, Oneonta, New York, http://wdhifm.com

WDLAFM, Oneonta, New York, http://wdlafm.com

WDOSAM, Oneonta, New York, http://cnynews.com

WKXZFM, Oneonta, New York, http://wkxzfm.com

WSRKFM, Oneonta, New York, http://wsrkfm.com

WTBDFM, Oneonta, New York, http://wtbdfm.com

WZOZFM, Oneonta, New York, http://wzozfm.com

WBLMFM, Portland, Maine, http://wblm.com

WCYYFM, Portland, Maine, http://wcyy.com

WHOMFM, Portland, Maine, http://949whom.com

WJBQFM, Portland, Maine, http://wjbq.com

WPKQFM, Portland, Maine, http://1037thepeak.com

WOKQFM, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, http://wokq.com

WSHKFM, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, http://shark1053.com

WCZXFM, Poughkeepsie, New York, http://now977.com

WRRVFM, Poughkeepsie, New York, http://wrrv.com

WZADFM, Poughkeepsie, New York, http://hudsonvalleycountry.com

KBEAFM, Quad Cities, Iowa, http://b100quadcities.com

KIIKFM, Quad Cities, Iowa, http://kiik1049.com

WXLPFM, Quad Cities, Iowa, http://97x.com

KICKFM, Quincy/Hannibal, Missouri, http://979kickfm.com

KRRYFM, Quincy/Hannibal, Missouri, http://y101radio.com

KDCZFM, Rochester, Minnesota, http://therockofrochester.com

KDOCFM, Rochester, Minnesota, http://1039thedoc.com

KROCFM, Rochester, Minnesota, http://kroc.com

KWWKFM, Rochester, Minnesota, http://quickcountry.com

KYBAFM, Rochester, Minnesota, http://y105fm.com

WKGLFM, Rockford, Illinois, http://967theeagle.net

WROKAM, Rockford, Illinois, http://1440wrok.com

WXXQFM, Rockford, Illinois, http://q985online.com

WZOKFM, Rockford, Illinois, http://97zokonline.com

KELIFM, San Angelo, Texas, http://todaysi987.com

KGKLAM, San Angelo, Texas, http://960kgkl.com

KGKLFM, San Angelo, Texas, http://975kgkl.com

KKCNFM, San Angelo, Texas, http://103kkcn.com

KNRXFM, San Angelo, Texas, http://965therock.com

KXKXFM, Sedalia, Missouri, http://kxkx.com

KEELAM, Shreveport, Louisiana, http://710keel.com

KRUFFM, Shreveport, Louisiana, http://k945.com

KTUXFM, Shreveport, Louisiana, http://highway989.com

KVKIFM, Shreveport, Louisiana, http://965kvki.com

KKLSFM, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, http://hot1047.com

KMXCFM, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, http://mix97-3.com

KSOOAM, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, http://ksoo.com

KSOOFM, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, http://espn991.com

WENJFM, South Jersey, New Jersey, http://973espn.com

WFPGFM, South Jersey, New Jersey, http://literock969.com

WPGGAM, South Jersey, New Jersey, http://wpgtalkradio.com

WPURFM, South Jersey, New Jersey, http://catcountry1073.com

WSJOFM, South Jersey, New Jersey, http://sojo1049.com

KKYRFM, Texarkana, Texas, http://kkyr.com

KMJIFM, Texarkana, Texas, http://mymajic933.com

KPWWFM, Texarkana, Texas, http://power959.com

KYGLFM, Texarkana, Texas, http://kygl.com

WKXWFM, Trenton, New Jersey, http://nj1015.com

KEYWFM, Tri-Cities, Washington, http://keyw.com

KFLDAM, Tri-Cities, Washington, http://newstalk870.am

KOLWFM, Tri-Cities, Washington, http://hot975online.com

KORDFM, Tri-Cities, Washington, http://1027kord.com

KXRXFM, Tri-Cities, Washington, http://97rockonline.com

WBEIFM, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, http://mystar1017.com

WNPTFM, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, http://tide1029.com

WFFNFM, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, http://953thebear.com

WTSKFM, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, http://praise933.com

WTUGFM, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, http://wtug.com

WTBCAM, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, http://catfishtuscaloosa.com

WTUGHD3, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, http://nick975.com

KEZJFM, Twin Falls, Idaho, http://kezj.com

KLIXAM, Twin Falls, Idaho, http://newsradio1310.com

KLIXFM, Twin Falls, Idaho, http://kool965.com

KSNQFM, Twin Falls, Idaho, http://983thesnake.com

KISXFM, Tyler, Texas, http://hot1073jamz.com

KKTXFM, Tyler, Texas, http://classicrock961.com

KNUEFM, Tyler, Texas, http://knue.com

KTYLFM, Tyler, Texas, http://mix931fm.com

WFRGFM, Utica, New York, http://bigfrog104.com

WIBXAM, Utica, New York, http://wibx950.com

WLZWFM, Utica, New York, http://lite987.com

WODZFM, Utica, New York, http://961theeagle.com

KIXSFM, Victoria, Texas, http://kixs.com

KLUBFM, Victoria, Texas, http://classicrock1069.com

KQVTFM, Victoria, Texas, http://kqvt.com

KTXNFM, Victoria, Texas, http://987jack.com

KOELAM, Waterloo, Iowa, http://koel.com

KOELFM, Waterloo, Iowa, http://k985.com

KBZSFM, Wichita Falls, Texas, http://1063thebuzz.com

KNINFM, Wichita Falls, Texas, http://929nin.com

KWFSAM, Wichita Falls, Texas, http://newstalk1290.com

KWFSFM, Wichita Falls, Texas, http://1023thebullfm.com

KATSFM, Yakima, Washington, http://katsfm.com

KDBLFM, Yakima, Washington, http://929thebull.com

KFFMFM, Yakima, Washington, http://kffm.com

KITAM, Yakima, Washington, http://newstalkkit.com

KUTIAM, Yakima, Washington, http://1460espnyakima.com

KMGWFM, Yakima, Washington, http://mega993online.com

Appendix B – Spring 2018 Country Prize Participants

Phase 1 (April 2-20, 2018)

Call Sign, Market, Site URL

KEANFM, Abilene, Texas, http://keanradio.com

WGNAFM, Albany, New York, http://wgna.com

KATPFM, Amarillo, Texas, http://thebullamarillo.com

WEBBFM, Augusta/Waterville, Maine, http://b985.fm

WQCBFM, Bangor, Maine, http://q1065.fm

KCTRFM, Billings, Montana, http://catcountry1029.com

WHWKFM, Binghamton, New York, http://981thehawk.com

KUSBFM, Bismarck, North Dakota, http://1033uscountry.com

KAWOFM, Boise, Idaho, http://wow1043.com

KXLBFM, Bozeman, Montana, http://xlcountry.com

WYRKFM, Buffalo, New York, http://wyrk.com

KWYYFM, Casper, Wyoming, http://mycountry955.com

KHAKFM, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, http://khak.com

KLENFM, Cheyenne, Wyoming, http://1063cowboycountry.com

WDBYFM, Danbury, Connecticut, http://kicks1055.com

WJODFM, Dubuque, Iowa, http://103wjod.com

KKCBFM, Duluth, Minnesota, http://kkcb.com

WKDQFM, Evansville, Indiana, http://wkdq.com

KUADFM, Fort Collins, Colorado, http://k99.com

KEKBFM, Grand Junction, Colorado, http://kekbfm.com

KUSJFM, Killeen/Temple, Texas, http://us105fm.com

KMDLFM, Lafayette, Louisiana, http://973thedawg.com

KNGTFM, Lake Charles, Louisiana, http://gator995.com

WITLFM, Lansing, Michigan, http://witl.com

KCGYFM, Laramie, Wyoming, http://y95country.com

KLAWFM, Lawton, Oklahoma, http://klaw.com

KQBRFM, Lubbock, Texas, http://lonestar995fm.com

KYKSFM, Lufkin, Texas, http://kicks105.com

KYSSFM, Missoula, Montana, http://kyssfm.com

KNFMFM, Odessa/Midland, Texas, http://lonestar92.com

WBKTFM, Oneonta, New York, http://wbktfm.com

WDLAFM, Oneonta, New York, http://wdlafm.com

WPKQFM, Portland, Maine, http://1037thepeak.com

WOKQFM, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, http://wokq.com

WZADFM, Poughkeepsie, New York, http://hudsonvalleycountry.com

KICKFM, Quincy/Hannibal, Missouri, http://979kickfm.com

KWWKFM, Rochester, Minnesota, http://quickcountry.com

WXXQFM, Rockford, Illinois, http://q985online.com

KGKLFM, San Angelo, Texas, http://975kgkl.com

KXKXFM, Sedalia, Missouri, http://kxkx.com

WPURFM, South Jersey, New Jersey, http://catcountry1073.com

KKYRFM, Texarkana, Texas, http://kkyr.com

KORDFM, Tri-Cities, Washington, http://1027kord.com

WFFNFM, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, http://953thebear.com

KEZJFM, Twin Falls, Idaho, http://kezj.com

KNUEFM, Tyler, Texas, http://knue.com

WFRGFM, Utica, New York, http://bigfrog104.com

KIXSFM, Victoria, Texas, http://kixs.com

KOELFM, Waterloo, Iowa, http://k985.com

KWFSFM, Wichita Falls, Texas, http://1023thebullfm.com

KDBLFM, Yakima, Washington, http://929thebull.com

Appendix C – Spring 2018 Rock/Classic Rock Prize Participants

Phase 1 (April 2-20, 2018)

Call Sign, Market, Site URL

KEYJFM, Abilene, Texas, http://keyj.com

WQBKFM, Albany, New York, http://q103albany.com

KPRFFM, Amarillo, Texas, http://lonestar987.com

WJZNAM, Augusta/Waterville, Maine, http://capital959.com

WWMJFM, Bangor, Maine, http://i95rocks.com

WBXXFM, Battle Creek, Michigan, http://1049theedge.com

KMHKFM, Billings, Montana, http://kmhk.com

WAALFM, Binghamton, New York, http://991thewhale.com

KBYZFM, Bismarck, North Dakota, http://965thefox.com

KRNKFM, Casper, Wyoming, http://rock967online.com

KRNAFM, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, http://krna.com

WRKIFM, Danbury, Connecticut, http://i95rock.com

KXGEFM, Dubuque, Iowa, http://eagle1023fm.com

WEBCFM, Duluth, Minnesota, http://squatocks.com

KLAQFM, El Paso, Texas, http://klaq.com

WGBFFM, Evansville, Indiana, http://103gbfrocks.com

KQCLFM, Faribault/Owatonna, Minnesota, http://power96radio.com

WQUSFM, Flint, Michigan, http://us103.com

WWBNFM, Flint, Michigan, http://banana1015.com

KKNNFM, Grand Junction, Colorado, http://95rockfm.com

WGRDFM, Grand Rapids, Michigan, http://wgrd.com

WFM, Jersey Shore, New Jersey, http://1057thehawk.com

WRKRFM, Kalamazoo, Michigan, http://wrkr.com

KLTDFM, Killeen/Temple, Texas, http://krock1017fm.com

WMMQFM, Lansing, Michigan, http://wmmq.com

KZCDFM, Lawton, Oklahoma, http://z94.com

KFMXFM, Lubbock, Texas, http://kfmx.com

KTBQFM, Lufkin, Texas, http://q1077.com

KBAZFM, Missoula, Montana, http://963theblaze.com

KBATFM, Odessa/Midland, Texas, http://kbat.com

WBLMFM, Portland, Maine, http://wblm.com

WXLPFM, Quad Cities, Iowa, http://97x.com

KDCZFM, Rochester, Minnesota, http://therockofrochester.com

KDOCFM, Rochester, Minnesota, http://1039thedoc.com

WKGLFM, Rockford, Illinois, http://967theeagle.net

KNRXFM, San Angelo, Texas, http://965therock.com

KTUXFM, Shreveport, Louisiana, http://highway989.com

KYGLFM, Texarkana, Texas, http://kygl.com

KXRXFM, Tri-Cities, Washington, http://97rockonline.com

WTUGHD3, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, http://nick975.com

KSNQFM, Twin Falls, Idaho, http://983thesnake.com

KKTXFM, Tyler, Texas, http://classicrock961.com

KLUBFM, Victoria, Texas, http://classicrock1069.com

KBZSFM, Wichita Falls, Texas, http://1063thebuzz.com

KATSFM, Yakima, Washington, http://katsfm.com

Appendix D – Spring 2018 CHR/Hot AC Prize Participants

Phase 1 (April 2-20, 2018)