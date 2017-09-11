You Can Win Up to $5,000 a Day With the NewsTalk 1290 Cash Code

Credit: Thinkstock

There's no greater feeling than coming into some money, and it's even sweeter when you don't have to do too much to get it other than listen to your favorite radio station .

We're hooking you up with three chances to win up to $5,000 each weekday from Sept. 18-Oct. 6. You could use the cash to help out with holiday shopping. You could treat yourself to a new TV before "Game of Thrones" comes back for its final season. You could buy a new pair of Yeezys. You could even make a down payment on a brand new car. We can't tell you how to spend your money, but we can tell you how to win it.

Listen to NewsTalk 1290 every weekday between Sept. 18 and Oct. 6 and listen for the Cash Code words. Enter each code here on our website . Then, if you're a winner, we'll call and surprise you with the amount you've won, from $100-$5,000.

One grand prize winner will also take home $5,000 – the more codes you enter throughout the promotion, the better your chances of winning the final $5,000, so be sure to listen all day, every day.

So start making out your wish list, listen live every day , and be sure to stay up to date by checking back right here .

What's that? You don't want to wait to start winning prizes? Worry not. We've got you covered. Take a look at all of these prizes that we're giving away RIGHT NOW ! So, what are you waiting for? Get in there and win!