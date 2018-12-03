Winter Weather Could Impact Wichita Falls This Weekend

The Wichita Falls area could be looking at our first real taste of winter precipitation this weekend. Forecast models are calling for cold rain Friday and freezing precipitation possible on Saturday, possibly even snow.

Townsquare Media

File Photo

Currently, we aren’t anticipating much in the way of accumulation. But if our weather history in North Texas has taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected. Most forecast models are in agreement, but it will be hard to call anything definite until later in the week.

Currently, it looks like we’ll see highs in the 50’s on Thursday with some rain possible. Friday, rain chances jump significantly and a winter storm approaches with highs on Friday in the 40’s. Saturday looks to be the most serious weather event day with highs in the 30’s and rain changing to a rain/snow mix or possibly even sleet. Precipitation chances on Saturday stand at 90 percent.

Just how much of a travel impact this will have remains to be seen. If roads do become icy, it's best to stay home. But, if travel is unavoidable it’s a good idea to make sure you have some items handy in your vehicle, just in case.

Blankets

Bottled water

Snacks

Cell phone and charger

Jumper cables

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

Any needed medications

Extra coat and gloves

Full tank of fuel

If you should find yourself stranded, stay with your vehicle and call for help. Stay tuned to your local Townsquare Media radio stations for updates. Click on this link to check our weather page for updates and be sure to bookmark the page, too.