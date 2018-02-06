Winter Weather Delays and Closings

Winter precipitation has prompted some school delays in Texoma Here's the latest:

Current as of 9 pm on 2/6/18

Gold-Burg ISD--2 hour delay

Saint Jo ISD--10 am start, buses will run 2 hours late

Prairie Valley ISD--10:00 am start, buses will run two hours late

Bowie ISD--10:00 am start, buses will run 2 hours late

Montague ISD--10 am start

Forestburg ISD--10 am start, buses will run at 9

Bellevue ISD-- classes start 2 hours late, buses will run 2 hours late