Winter Weather to Impact Travel Across North Texas, Southern Oklahoma

It looks like winter may be making its first serious appearance of 2019 in Texoma over the next 24 hours.

Forecasters are calling for rain and freezing rain to start across our area Wednesday afternoon and will transition to all snow late Wednesday and into Thursday. According to the current forecast models, we could see anywhere from 3 to 6 inches across the area.

Travel conditions will start to become hazardous as roads and bridges begin to ice over. If you absolutely must travel, be prepared before you leave. Make sure you have a few things on hand in your vehicle:

Blankets

Bottled water

Snacks

Cell phone and charger

Jumper cables

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

Any needed medications

Extra coat and gloves

Full tank of fuel

If you should find yourself stranded, stay with your vehicle and call for help. Stay tuned to your local Townsquare Media radio stations for updates. Click on this link to check our weather page for updates and be sure to bookmark the page, too.