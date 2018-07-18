Wisconsin Woman on Bicycle Falls Through Crack in Drawbridge

Back on July 4, a woman in Menasha, Wisconsin rode her bicycle past the warning gate of an open drawbridge and then took a dive through the crack between the road and the bridge.

It’s not clear if she was planning on jumping the open drawbridge or if she was just blasted out of her mind and didn’t realize what she was doing. But, luckily for her, someone told the operator of the bridge to leave it open as to not crush her while witnesses were able to help her get out with only minor injuries.