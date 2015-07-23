Listen to This Woman Master a Slew of American Accents
America. We speak one language, in a variety of ways.
This video, from 2011, features actress and brogue guru (if there is such a thing) Amy Walker showing off the wide variety of American accents.
She covers the gamut, from the nasal New Yorker to the flat Midwestern to the chilled out Californian.
Walker also delves into occupations, too. Our favorite? Her take on all newscasters. This just in -- it's hilarious and on the money.
Walker obviously has quite a grasp on accents. Check out her 2008 video, in which she does 21 accents from all over the world. No matter what country you're from, you'll be impressed.