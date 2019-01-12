Woman Barred From Wal-Mart for Drinking, Driving in Parking Lot

Yes, you read the headline correctly. This is yet another story that you just have to file under the category of things you just cannot make up.

Wichita Falls Police were called to the Wal-Mart on Central Freeway on a complaint of a woman driving one of the stores electric carts around the parking lot while drinking wine from a Pringles chip can.

Wal-Mart employees reportedly told police the woman had been riding around in the parking lot since around 6:30 am. Police responded at around 9 am. When officers arrived, the woman had apparently left, but was found at a restaurant close by. At the request of store officials, the unidentified woman was barred from the store.