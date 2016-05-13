This is the worst dine and dash ever.

A woman in Mount Healthy, Ohio was arrested after she tried to get out of paying her bill at a restaurant by calling 911 and reporting a robbery .

Destiny Watson, 21, went into Gold Star Chili and ordered two crispy chicken burritos, a big salad and a drink that totaled slightly more than $20. She remained inside the restaurant for three hours and kept stalling when it came time to pay, telling workers her mom was going to come by to pay, which never happened.

Eventually, Watson called 911 and said two men were holding up the store. Authorities took her call very seriously -- 14 officers arrived on the scene to discover the only thing amiss in the eatery was Watson, who's been charged with disrupting public service, making false alarms and theft.