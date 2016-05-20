Woman Hasn’t Cut Her Hair Since 2003 Is Modern-Day Rapunzel

There's Becky with the good hair and then there's this woman with the fantastic hair.

A Russian woman named Dashik Gubanova Freckle hasn't cut her hair since 2003 and intends to keep it growing until it touches her toes, at which point she'll donate it to charity.

Her Instagram page documents just how long and flowing her locks are. She has 139,000 followers, proving that hair may follow goats as the next great social media trend that people simply can't get enough of.