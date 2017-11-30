Woman Kills Man for Failing to Share Crack on Thanksgiving

Before Black Friday, there's Crack Thursday.

A woman in Minneapolis has been charged with second-degree murder after she allegedly killed a man who came over for Thanksgiving and then had the audacity to smoke crack without getting her permission or offering to share it.

Anenia Marie Hare, 47, told police Edward Caliph, 69, began smoking crack before dinner.

She said she got angry because he did not ask her permission and did not offer her any of the drug. Hare told police she tried to appear intimidating by standing in front of the apartment with an antenna in one hand and a butcher knife in the other and told him he couldn't leave.

Things then got violent and Hare claims they wrestled to the ground while Caliph tried to take the knife from her. She fell on top of him and says he remained on his stomach and "started snoring."

Hare called 911 and police arrived to find Caliph face down on the ground. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.