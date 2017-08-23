Woman Stuffs 18 Bottles of Booze in her Purse, Pants and Shirt, Says Stealing is ‘What I Do’

How many liquor bottles can one woman steal and get away? The answer is apparently 18.

Shreveport police are searching for the woman seen in the video above after she walked into a liquor store on August 18 and proceeded to shamelessly hide numerous bottles of alcohol in her purse, pants and shirt.

Security camera footage released by SPD shows the woman looking around the store then quickly stuffing bottles in her purse. She then appears to make contact with an alleged accomplice in the corner of the store who hands her another bottle, which she puts down her pants and between her legs, and then another which she promptly puts down her shirt.

Before leaving the store, the woman slips a few more bottles into her purse then sets a bottle on the counter and walks waddles out the door with a grand total of 18 bottles of booze.

No word yet if Mary Poppins has reported her purse stolen.

UPDATE (8/24/17): The shoplifting suspect in the video has reportedly turned herself over to police. 37-year-old Sekonie Jones was arrested this morning and charged with one count of misdemeanor theft.

After the surveillance video went viral, Jones posted to Facebook and said shoplifting is "what I do." She also said she was going to turn herself in and bond out like she has done before.

Jones has nine prior arrests for shoplifting in Bossier City over the last nine years, as well as arrests for disturbing the peace, theft, battery, and receiving stolen goods, according to KTBS.