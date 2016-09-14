You know that feeling you get when you see your parents on Facebook? Well, this woman has it much worse.

An 18-year-old Austrian woman in suing her mother and father for posting pictures of her on the social media site without her permission, reaching their 700 friends. As you may have guessed, the daughter claims several of the shots are embarrassing ones where they're changing her diaper as a baby and training her to use the toilet.

Her father says he has every right to post the pictures and share them with the world since he snapped them, even though the daughter has begged her parents to delete them.

"They knew no shame and no limit -- and didn’t care whether it was a picture of me sitting on the toilet or lying naked in my cot -- every stage was photographed and then made public,” the daughter said. "I'm tired of not being taken seriously by my parents"

It's unclear if the woman is suing for monetary damages, as well as the pictures' removal.

The case is expected to be heard in November. No word if the parents will share any pictures of their little girl walking the steps to the courtroom.