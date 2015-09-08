Woman Tries To Leave 2 Children At Houston Fire Station

According to Houston Fire Department spokesman Kenyatta Parker, a woman dropped off the two children at a fire station around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Parker said the woman told firefighters that she could no longer care for the children and left before anyone could stop her.

Child Protective Services and Houston police were contacted and were able to locate the woman a short time later.

Authorities say they are still trying to determine the woman's relationship to the children. According to Child Protective Services spokeswoman Estella Olguin, the woman and the children are with CPS caseworkers.