In this social media age, it's sometimes good to be reminded that you should watch what you say.

That's a lesson one Indianapolis woman is learning the hard way after she blasted a restaurant for the way it treated her and her friends during New Year's Eve.

Holly Jones -- who has since erased her entire social media presence -- wrote a scathing review of her time at a bar and restaurant called Kilroy's which she said was "ruined by watching a dead person wheeled out from an overdose."

She added:

The manager also told us someone dying was more important then us being there making us feel like our business didn't matter, but I guess allowing a Junkie in the building to overdose on your property is more important then paying customers who are spending a lot of money!!"

The problem? The "junkie" was actually a 57-year-old woman (she was originally believed to be 70) who had a heart attack and nearly died.

Bar manager and part owner Chris Burton was none too pleased with Jones' comments. He posted his own response on Facebook (it has also since been deleted):

This poor lady, who was celebrating New Years Eve with her husband and son, had to be placed on the floor of a completely packed bar and have her shirt removed in front of everyone so the paramedics could work on her. But I completely understand why you think being intoxicated [expletive]s that didn't understand you bill should take priority over a human life."

As you might imagine, Burton and Kilroy's have emerged as heroes for how they handled everything, while Jones has taken a beating on social media and forced other Holly Jones out there to indicate they are not her. (You can read the comments from each in their entirety here.)

The reaction to Jones has been so awful, in fact, the salon where she works was forced to issue a statement: