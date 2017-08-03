Women Suffer Life-Threatening Wounds in Texas Machete Attack

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police in San Antonio say a man is in custody after attacking two women with a machete, critically injuring them, and then leading officers on a chase north of downtown.

Police Chief William McManus described the wounds to the women as "very, very severe" and authorities say they were taken Thursday to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The women, one in her 30s and the other in her 50s, were found inside a home that had its front door barricaded. Authorities told the San Antonio Express-News that one of the victims had dated the suspect.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the attack.

Officers later found the unidentified suspect, who led them on a chase before his vehicle struck a pole. He was taken into custody after struggling with officers.

