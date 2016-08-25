World’s Largest Aircraft Crashes in Super Slo-Mo Mayhem

Call it the badyear blimp.

That's because thee Airlander 10 blimp's second test flight didn't exactly go according to plan.

The blimp, which is the world's largest aircraft at 300 feet long, crashed while landing outside of London on Wednesday .

The blimp was in the process of finishing up a 90-minute flight when the crash occurred. It's unclear why it happened, but the company which makes said, "The Airlander experienced a heavy landing and the front of the flight deck has sustained some damage which is currently being assessed."

No one was hurt in the accident.

Making the scene even more surreal was the fact it happened in real time, but looked like it was in slow motion. If you were to slow down the video, it may look like nothing is happening at all.