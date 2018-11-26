WWE Live Coming Back to Wichita Falls at the Start of 2019

I know I'm gonna be there and I hope to see you there as well.

Almost one year ago , WWE Live was at Kay Yeager Coliseum. In year's past, we had gone maybe two or three years without WWE coming back to Wichita Falls. I am so pleased to announce they will be returning on Sunday January 20, 2019. The show is scheduled to start at 5 pm at Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday and they start at just fifteen bucks. As always, the card is subject to change, but here who is scheduled to be in Wichita Falls. We will be getting an intercontinental championship match between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. Braun Strowman versus Baron Corbin. Other WWE Superstars scheduled to be here are Sasha Banks, Bobby Lashley and many more to be announced later.

This show will also feature the WWE Superstar experience. This varies by city, but you get a premium seat, meet and greet with superstars and some free goodies as well. For more information contact the MPEC. Tickets will be available on November 30. You can call 940-716-5558 or go to wfmpec.com.