WWE Releases Enzo Amore After Rape Allegations [UPDATE]

UPDATE: Enzo Amore has released a statement from his legal counsel on his Twitter page denying the accusations,

PREVIOUS UPDATE: WWE has announced that they have come to terms on the release of Eric Arndt, also known as Enzo Amore.

No other comments were made by the company to indicate is the release was the decision of the company, or requested by Arndt himself.

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful.com posted to Twitter that a contributing reason to Arndt's release could have been that he had not informed WWE management of the investigation:

ORIGINAL STORY:

World Wrestling Entertainment has suspended its Cruiserweight champion after a woman claimed she was raped by the wrestler several months ago.

Early on Monday, a woman going by the name Philomena posted to Twitter that she had been raped by WWE Superstar Enzo Amore, real name Eric Arndt, in Phoenix back in October:

As reported by Forbes , Philomena named fashion blogger Layla Shapiro as one of the accomplices in the incident, though Shaprio denied the accusations in now-deleted tweets. According to Philomena's post, Arndt and accomplices drugged her before Arndt held her down and assaulted her. TMZ reports that the Phoenix Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a rape call at a Phoenix hospital on October 23rd, and the case is still open.

WWE issued the following statement,

WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. Until this matter is resolved, Eric Arndt (aka Enzo Amore) has been suspended.

While some have criticized WWE for suspending Arndt before his guilt or innocence has been determined, this isn't the first time they've acted in such a manner. Having a zero tolerance policy for domestic violence, WWE suspended Jerry "The King" Lawler in June 2016 after he and his girlfriend were arrested following an altercation, and suspended Rich Swann last month after he allegedly battered his wife. WWE reinstated Lawler as soon as he was cleared of the charges, while Swann remains indefinitely suspended.