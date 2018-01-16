WWE Tag Champion Jey Uso Arrested in Texas for DWI

Jey Uso, one-half of the Smackdown Tag Team Champions, was arrested over the weekend after a live show in Hidalgo, TX.

As reported by TMZ, Uso, real name Joshua Samuel Fatu, was arrested on Sunday and charged with DWI, and released later that day after posting a $500 personal recognizance bond.

Hidalgo Co.

Wresting Inc. received a statement from WWE in regards to the arrest,

Joshua Fatu is responsible for his own personal actions. We are investigating the matter and awaiting information from local law enforcement officials.

Uso and his twin brother, sons of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, are the current tag team champions for the Smackdown brand, scheduled to appear at the Royal Rumble event on January 28th. At this time there is no word if Uso's arrest will hinder his ability to participate in the event or if he will face repercussions from the company.