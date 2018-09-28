XXXTentacion Murder Captured on Surveillance, Video Revealed During Hearing

XXXTentacion 's murder was captured on surveillance cameras at the scene of the crime. TMZ reports that the video was shown in public for the first time Thursday (September 27) during a court hearing in Broward Country, Florida for suspect Robert Allen, who will continue to be held without bond along with the rest of the suspects.

The tabloid also shared the video of his June 18 murder online.

The video confirms that the rapper was being followed by his assailants, and that he tried to fend them off once suspect Michael Boatwright fired at him, with the assailants fleeing the crime scene after his death. They also took a Louis Vuitton bag and $50K in cash with them.

Amidst the news of the surveillance footage, Lil Wayne released "Don't Cry," a collaboration with the late rapper that also serves as tribute. It ends with Lil Wayne saying, "And XXXtentacion on my motherf----' afterlife / Rest in paradise."