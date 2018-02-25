Year-Long Texas Drug Sting Operation Results in 23 Arrests

Officers from Hamilton and Coryell counties went undercover to make contact with meth and heroin dealers to expose the drug ring. According to officials, several of those arrested in the raid were admitted members of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, operating out of rundown homes in Bell Coryell, Tarrant, and Travis counties. Officers discovered meth, digital scales, and drug paraphernalia, and those arrested on felony charges were caught with between 4 and 200 grams of either meth or heroin, meaning they could be facing 99 years in prison.