A video made in late-2014 showing Texas Tech student bomb simple history and political questions is finding a resurgence on Facebook.

Posted to their YouTube account in October of 2014, student organization PoliTech's video consists of student Courtney Plunk asking random Texas Tech students questions like "Who won the Civil War?" and "Who is the Vice President?", which they horrendously fail. Yet when asked pop culture questions, the students answer correctly without hesitation.

Recently, the video has resurfaced on Facebook, bring shared by people wanting a laugh or even using it as a political statement against current educational standards or current presidential nominees and their plans for free college educations.