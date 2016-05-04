Yearbook Photo Prank Could Make Student a Sex Offender

A student on a high school football team who accepted a dare to expose himself during a photo for the yearbook is in big trouble.

Hunter Osborn, 19, who attends Red Mountain High School, in Mesa, Ariz., is looking at 69 charges of indecent exposure and one count of furnishing harmful items to minors for exposing himself in the picture, which wound up in the yearbook. He was arrested for the stunt and, pending what happens, may have to register as a sex offender.

Osborn, who was 18 at the time the picture was snapped, was dared by a teammate. About 69 students and 10 members of the faculty were on hand during the photo session, but no one else beside Osborn has been cited -- including the adults who failed to catch it during the printing process -- which has led to some people to claim he's unfairly being singled out.

A petition to help Osborn has been created, while the school system released a statement about the matter, saying it is "dismayed" by what transpired.

The school has recalled the yearbook -- about 3,400 were ordered -- to edit the photo.