You Can Now Get Cinnabons Delivered to Your Door in Texoma

This is only going to end badly for me. I won't be able to stop myself.

Cinnabon is rolling out their all new delivery service today. No more having to go to Sikes Senter Mall for that delicious treat. In 24 hours, you can have Cinnabons on your doorstep. This also means you could send some to someone else who also loves these things. I will not complain if someone sends me Cinnabons for Christmas.

You have three options for your Cinnabon goodness. Classic Cinnabon Roll (six classic rolls), MiniBon (15 MiniBons) and BonBites (16 bite-sized rolls). So place your orders now and don't forget to send some to your favorite radio personalities as well.