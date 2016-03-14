Young County Woman Dies in Single Vehicle Accident in Jack County

A 22 year-old Young County resident was killed in a single vehicle accident near Bryson Friday night. Texas DPS reports that Judy Jemeniz was traveling west on US 380, about 1 mile from Bryson, when the right front tire of her 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser left the roadway.

Jemeniz over corrected and the vehicle went into a side skid, turning 180 degrees. The left side of the vehicle slammed into a tree. Jemeniz was pronounced dead at the scene. The DPS accident report indicates road conditions were foggy and wet and that Jemeniz was not wearing a seat belt.