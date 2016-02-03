Zika Virus Outbreak Takes On a Whole New Twist, Hits Close to Home for Texoma

Just a few weeks ago, we were told the Zika virus was not an immediate threat to America. Today, it’s another story altogether and it’s one that hits close to home for Texoma. The latest Zika development is definitely a game changer and not in a good way.

Fox News 4 in Dallas reports that two cases have now been confirmed in Dallas County and one of those was transmitted human to human through sexual contact. Health officials there say a person travelled to Venezuela, contracted the virus, and then passed it on to another person via sexual contact.

And officials are quick to now characterize Zika as not only a general virus threat, but as a sexually transmitted disease. Fox News 4 spoke with Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Zachary Thompson:

Now that we know Zika virus can be transmitted through sex, this increases our awareness campaign. Next to abstinence, condoms are the best prevention method against any sexually-transmitted infections.

Symptoms of Zika include fever, joint pain, eye redness and perhaps a rash. The symptoms generally last only a few days. The most common exposure for humans comes from mosquito bites. There is no vaccine and no specific drug to treat Zika. The World Health Organization has determined there is a link between microcephaly and other neurological disorders, particularly in newborns. In nations where Zika is rampant health emergencies have already been declared.

Sources: Fox News 4, BBC News