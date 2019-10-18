25 Foot Dinosaur Mysteriously Appears On U.K. Street

Now there's something you don't see every day. According to the BBC, a 25 foot Triceratops statue was stolen from its normal location in the Jurassic Garden display on the Isle of Wight in the United Kingdom and moved to a spot smack-dab in the middle of the street.

Authorities believe it was the act of several people as it takes at least five to move the beast only a few inches. Alcohol may have payed a factor.

Staff from Jurassic Garden and an Island Roads maintenance crew safely brought the errant dino back where it belongs and nobody is reported to have been injured.