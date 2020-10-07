3rd Annual Larsonfest Event Is This Weekend in Downtown WF

The Wichita Falls music scene lost one of its biggest enthusiasts and supporters when Don Larson passed away a few years ago. While the man may not be with us any more, his memory lives on as each year several local performers and bands get together for a two day music festival called Larsonfest.

The 3rd Annual Larsonfest will be held this Friday and Saturday (October 9th and 10th) inside the lobby of downtown's architectural icon, Big Blue at the corner of 8th Street and Scott Avenue.

General admission tickets for those 18 and up are just $10 for each day and 100% of the profits from Larsonfest go to CASA of Red River, one of Don Larson's favorite children's aid organizations. Kids under 18 can get in free but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For those who really want to experience everything they can with Larsonfest, a limited number of VIP tickets will be available for an additional $40. VIP status qualifies you to visit the 'Music Vault' in the basement. That's where the musicians will be hanging out before or after their shows and it's the actual bank vault from when the building was constructed 100 years ago. Yes, it's centennial year for Big Blue in downtown Wichita Falls and they're celebrating by being a part of this year's Larsonfest.

General admission and VIP tickets will be available at the door. Beer, wine, and food items will also be available thanks to Highlander Public House just across the street.

Here's the musical lineup for Larsonfest 2020.

Friday 10/9

6-6:30 Yes Corbin

7-7:30 Bull of the Woods

8-8:30 Blue Rock

9-9:30 Therapy

10-10:30 Everything In Between

Saturday 10/10

3-3:30 Romeo Whiskey

4-4:30 Singular Alloy

5-5:30 Strange Lucy

6-6:30 Black River

7-7:30 Better Strangers

8-8:30 Unhinged

9-9:30 Downtown Royalty

10-10:30 American Sons

The stage will be set up inside the Big Blue lobby so bring your favorite bag chair, inflatable couch, bean bag chair or whatever you like and make yourself comfortable. You can even watch from the lobby mezzanine!

To ensure everyone's safety and to comply with state and city ordinances, masks will be required while attending the festival and groups must be kept to 10 or less. Please try to socially distance as much as possible during this event.

Live music, a chance to hang out with your friends, the profits benefitting CASA of Red River, what's not to love about Larsonfest 2020?

Don Larson would be proud.